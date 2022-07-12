Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Daily storm chances with above-average temperatures

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monday, Tucson hit 110°+ for the second time this year. June 16th still stands as the hottest day of 2022 (so far) with a high of 111°. Thankfully, today is not looking to be quite as hot, with slightly higher storm chances as well.

Isolated to scattered storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, especially over higher terrain. Gusty winds and blowing dust are the primary threats with any storms that develop. High temperatures look to heat to 105° or above for the rest of the workweek with daily isolated storm chances.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of storms. High near 105°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 106°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 107°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 106°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 105°.

