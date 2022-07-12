First probable case of monkeypox reported in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is investigating its first probable case of monkeypox, health officials said on Tuesday, July 12.

The Pima County Health Department said the patient is under 40 years old and is self-isolating.

Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said the county is working with the state to do contact tracing.

Cullen said the county is getting the monkeypox vaccine and that it should be in by July 14. The county will get about 100 doses and the vaccine is a two-dose series.

People who were in contact with the patient will be the first to be eligible for the vaccine.

The first monkeypox case in Arizona was in Maricopa County in early June.

Cullen said monkeypox is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact.

Monkeypox Symptoms

According to health officials, Monkeypox typically starts with a fever, which may be accompanied by:

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

