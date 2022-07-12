Advertise
Florida woman finds iguana in her toilet

A Florida woman found a giant iguana in her toilet. (Credit: WSVN, Iguana Lifestyles, CNN Newsource)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:06 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida woman got some Saturday night company in her home.

Michelle Reynolds said she went downstairs to make herself a “treat.”

“I put it in the microwave and skipped on over to the bathroom and opened the door and did a quick turnaround because I saw this thing in there and quickly shut the door!” she said.

Her iguana visitor was not able to find its way out, so Reynolds had to get some help.

Harold Rondon with Iguana Lifestyles was able to rescue the iguana from the toilet.

Rondon said he has removed several iguanas from south Florida properties this year.

“This is the second one this week already,” he said.

Rondan said the iguana he removed from the toilet is a Mexican spiny tail iguana. Males can get up to 18 inches long, with tails that can also get up to 18 inches long.

“He took up most of the toilet bowl,” Reynolds said.

Although they are not native, iguanas have become common in south Florida.

It is believed that they were brought to the area as pets in the 1960s, and some may have escaped or been released.

While they are not dangerous to people, some iguanas can transmit salmonella.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

