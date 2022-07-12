Former president Trump scheduled to campaign in Arizona this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Former president Donald Trump will be back on the campaign trail in Arizona this weekend. The 45th president has scheduled a rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday. He’s expected to deliver a speech giving high praise to Kari Lake, a Republican running for Arizona governor, U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters and more.

Doors open at the Findlay Toyota Center at 11 a.m., with special guest speakers hitting the stage around 1 p.m. Trump is expected to speak around 4 p.m. Tickets are free, but fans have to register. They can do that here. Only two tickets are allowed per phone number. The rally is put on by the Save America PAC.

