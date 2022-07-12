Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Former president Trump scheduled to campaign in Arizona this weekend

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff...
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor, and republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By David Baker
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Former president Donald Trump will be back on the campaign trail in Arizona this weekend. The 45th president has scheduled a rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday. He’s expected to deliver a speech giving high praise to Kari Lake, a Republican running for Arizona governor, U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters and more.

TRENDING: Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Doors open at the Findlay Toyota Center at 11 a.m., with special guest speakers hitting the stage around 1 p.m. Trump is expected to speak around 4 p.m. Tickets are free, but fans have to register. They can do that here. Only two tickets are allowed per phone number. The rally is put on by the Save America PAC.

TRENDING: Body-cam shows Phoenix police shooting armed man during domestic violence call

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of an aggressive bee swarm in the area of Campbell Avenue and the Rillito River Walk.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department warns of bee swarm
The Tucson Police Department said Chase Aaron Ortiz, 25, was killed in this single-vehicle...
Man killed in crash near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson
Man dies in two-vehicle crash near Reid Park
Protesters rally at Pima County Jail following fourth inmate death of 2022
Protesters rally at Pima County Jail following fourth inmate death of 2022
New Tucson food truck empowers people with special needs to grow and be successful in the...
New Tucson food truck empowers people with special needs to grow and be successful in the workforce

Latest News

New AZ state law restricts public’s ability to video record police officers
New AZ state law restricts public’s ability to video record police officers
A new poll shows the Republican primary for governor is growing closer.
New poll shows gap closing between GOP candidates in Arizona gubernatorial race
Two Democrats are battling for the nomination of Secretary of State.
2 Democrats running for Arizona secretary of state highlight different experience
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown in a 2020 file photo.
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine