New AZ state law restricts public’s ability to video record police officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The very last bill passed by the Arizona state legislature in 2020 appears to be destined for the courts. It’s HB 2319 which restricts the ability of the public and press to video record police officers in certain situations.

The law says within eight feet of law enforcement activity it’s up to the discretion of an officer to determine if the recording is inhibiting their ability to do their job.

“An officer certainly has the right to ask someone to move back,” said NPPA Legal Counsel Mickey Osterreicher. “But they’re distinguishing that based on whether a person has a camera in their hand and this is totally inappropriate.”

He says the right of a person to record a police officer in public is constitutionally protected.

“Now we’re just adding in Arizona more layers for the police to use as an excuse for violating that right,” Osterreicher said. “That’s one of the reasons why we believe this law is unconstitutional.”

And why several organizations are contemplating a lawsuit which could come as soon as next week.

“The concern is a large number of the public will stop filming and that future George Floyd’s will never come to light,” said Billy Peard, a former attorney for the ACLU.

Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis in 2020 was recorded by a 1-year-old girl on her cellphone. It was video which sparked a movement during the summer of 2020.

“Fortunately out of all the things those officers did wrong, the one thing they didn’t do was to tell her to stop recording,” Osterreicher said. “And we’re all fortunate that that recording was made.”

But under the law passed along party lines, Republicans in favor, Democrats against, that video may not have seen the light of day in Arizona.

The sponsor was Fountain Hills lawmaker, Representative John Kavenaugh.

“I think this fully conforms with constitutionality and weighs officer safety with citizens and the public’s right to see law enforcement in action,” he told the Appropriations committee after making some changes, including changing the distance from 15 feet to eight feet.

He believes eight feet is constitutional because that’s the distance the SCOTUS has established for protestors at abortion clinics.

But that’s not the issue here.

“We’re not talking about determinations telling somebody to step back,” Peard said. “This is actually giving the officers the ability to arrest the individual if they’re filming within eight feet.”

The rules apply to both the public and the press, which has been engaging police officers for decades and could have a chilling effect. Reporters and others may think twice before recording police at any distance meaning some valuable video may be lost.

It’s also why 23 media organizations have signed on to a letter written by the NPPA, asking that Gov. Doug Ducey veto the bill.

Those organizations include Gray TV, which owns KOLD-TV, Channel 13 in Tucson.

