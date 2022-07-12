Advertise
New PACC program matching people with their dream pet

If you have a specific breed, size or qualities in mind, you can fill out a survey. If a dog is brought in with those qualities, you’re matched!
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is working to clear its shelter and match you with your dream pet.

The shelter has a new program where workers will call you when the type of dog you’re looking for comes through the shelter.

Overcrowding at area shelters has been a huge problem and PACC Director Monica Dangler said it is the perfect time to adopt.

“There’s something for everybody,” she said. “We have some really great dogs right now that are being overlooked, for no other reason than there’s 500 dogs on site. When you come in it’s overwhelming, they’re all barking at you and there’s so many to see. But if you want to adopt, now is the time to come out.”

Dangler said more than 100 dogs were adopted this weekend, but there are still more than 400 dogs in the shelter. The new matchmaker program is helping dogs that have been in the shelter longer by giving them more attention.

“When people come in to adopt, a lot of times they don’t have a specific pet in mind. When we’re able to eliminate a lot of the choices, then they are going to pick what’s in front of them,” Dangler said.

If you have a specific breed, size or qualities in mind, you can fill out a survey. If a dog is brought in with those qualities, you’re matched!

“It may be size, it may be breed, it may be special circumstances, maybe you need a service dog,” Dangler said. “Maybe you have dogs, cats, kids, chickens and goats and you need a dog that will fit in well with that. Maybe you need a certain size and you live in an apartment.”

So far five dogs have been matched with owners through the program. If you’re interested you need to come into PACC for more details.

Whether it’s through the matchmaking program or by coming through the shelter, Dangler said the dogs need all the help they can get.

