Northwest Fire looking for new recruits by Friday’s deadline

TUCSON, Ariz. -The firefighter shortage continues across the country and here in Southern Arizona.

Northwest Fire District is hoping to fill around 25 positions.

Friday is the last day to apply to become a Northwest firefighter.

But this time around, the district is taking a different approach for first-time firefighters, called the Green Class.

Normally you must have some certifications before you apply to fire academe, like EMT.

But with this class, you do not. Northwest Fire is hoping this will encourage more people who have the heart for it, to apply.

“We want people who that are service oriented. We want people who want to give back to their community and serves their community. We are looking for someone who meets our mission at Northwest Fire which is save lives, protect property and care for our community,” said Division Chief of Training at Northwest Fire Kyle Canty.

You can do all that without any prior fire experience or certification.

Northwest Fire’s fire academy begins in December. It is 24-weeks of paid on the job training.

“In this academy, we will provide them with their fire certifications which is called Fire one and. We will also provide their EMT class for them. That takes about 6-weeks to complete. The last few weeks is where we put it all together the fire side, the EMT side and we get them out in the field,” explained Canty.

Northwest Fire District is looking to hire around 25 firefighters. They will make $50,444 annually starting out.

Canty said some folks might be in an office job right now and looking to make a career change. He sure was, 21 years ago.

“I was an elementary school teacher before I chose to get into the fire service. I was a physical education teacher actually and it became the same thing over and over again and I was looking for a change. 21 years later, I am here and in charge of training for us. I will tell you that nothing is the same. You do not know what your day will bring in the fire service.”

