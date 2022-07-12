Advertise
One in custody following fight, possible shooting at Tucson gas station

The Tucson Police Department said one person was taken into custody after a fight at the Triple T Truck Stop on Tuesday, July 12.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:11 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person is in custody in connection with a fight and possible shooting at a Tucson gas station on Tuesday, July 12.

The Tucson Police Department said a shooting was reported at the Triple T Truck Stop, which is near Interstate 10 and South Craycroft Road.

Once officers arrived, they found out the incident began as a fight. The TPD said shots may have been fired, but there were no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

