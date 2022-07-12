Advertise
Police investigating after newborn baby found dead in west Phoenix

The infant's body was found early Tuesday near 33rd Avenue and Pierson Street.
The infant's body was found early Tuesday near 33rd Avenue and Pierson Street.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help after a baby was found dead early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., someone called police after finding the body of a newborn in the area of 33rd Avenue and Pierson Street, which is just south of Camelback Road. It’s unclear exactly where or how the child was discovered.

Officers and homicide detectives continued processing the scene and interviewing witnesses Tuesday morning. Investigators are asking that anyone with information call Phoenix police.

To remain anonymous, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org.

