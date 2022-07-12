Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Sea lions in video sparring, not chasing beachgoers, expert says

A TikTok video showing dozens of San Diego beachgoers fleeing from two fast-moving sea lions has generated nearly 10 million views. (TMX/Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:42 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A SeaWorld San Diego expert said Monday that a pair of sea lions that sent dozens of San Diego beachgoers running in fear last week were likely chasing each other, sparring over their rights to mate with females.

Eric Otjen of SeaWorld says the behavior that was caught on a TikTok video that went viral is normal this time of year as breeding season gets underway.

He says the beachgoers, however, were still wise to flee.

The mammals weigh between 200 and 300 pounds and could easily barrel over people if they got in their way.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Chase Aaron Ortiz, 25, was killed in this single-vehicle...
Man killed in crash near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson
Man dies in two-vehicle crash near Reid Park
Kiet Phuong, 56, died on Sunday at a prison in Buckeye
Pima County murder convict found dead in Buckeye prison
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
CCSO: No injuries in emergency landing near Dragoon

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video from school hall outside Uvalde massacre to be shown
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White
Charles Oden, 90, was found dead inside his vehicle in Yuma County late Monday night.
UPDATE: Missing Foothills man found dead in Yuma County
The grandmother of a Uvalde shooting victim says the surveillance hallway video should be...
Uvalde shooting victim's grandmother asks for hallway video to be released
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says omicron...
White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters