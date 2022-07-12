Sierra Vista looking to fill vacant council seat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista officials are looking to fill a vacant city council seat after former Mayor Pro-Tem Rachel Gray resigned on Monday, July 11.

The city will accept letters of interest from Sierra Vista residents starting July 14.

Gray submitted petitions to run for mayor and has qualified to appear in the General Election ballot in November. To run, state law required her to resign from her city council seat.

Community members interested in filling the seat can submit letters of interest to complete the remainder of Gray’s term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2024. Letters can be submitted from 8 a.m. July 14 to 5 p.m. July 20 to Jill.Adams@SierraVistaz.gov or delivered in person to City Hall al 1011 North Coronado Drive.

Letters must contain

The applicant’s name, address and telephone number

A statement of what qualifies the applicant to serve on the city council

Reasons why they would like to serve on city council

A notarized statement attesting that they are a a qualified elector of the city and have lived in Sierra Vista continuously for at least one year

Anyone with questions can contact City Clerk Jill Adams by calling 520-439-2145.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.