Suspect dies during arrest in South Tucson

A suspect died while being taken into police custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.
A suspect died while being taken into police custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect died while being taken into custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said it happened near 6th Avenue and 36th Street.

Several viewers said it happened when the suspect was tased by officers, but KOLD has not been able to confirm that.

Messages to the South Tucson Police Department have not been returned.

PRCIT was created in March 2022 to investigate officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths across southern Arizona.

PRCIT said the incident is under investigation and more information will be released later.

