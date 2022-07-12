Advertise
UPDATE: Missing Foothills man found dead in Yuma County

Charles Oden, 90, was found dead inside his vehicle in Yuma County late Monday night.
Charles Oden, 90, was found dead inside his vehicle in Yuma County late Monday night.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Pima County man was found dead in Yuma County late Monday, July 11.

Arizona DPS said the body of Charles Oden, 90, was found inside his vehicle in a desert area of Yuma County. DPS said there is nothing suspicious about his death at this time.

Oden went missing from his home near Sunrise and Swan early Saturday, July 9. Authorities said he left to visit family in California.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

