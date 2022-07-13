Apache Junction officers stop by boy’s birthday party to help celebrate

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Apache Junction officers dropped by a child’s birthday party recently to help him celebrate.

Officer Tuohy & Officer Suennen dropped by for Justin’s sixth birthday after he invited them. Justin said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

Two Apache Junction officers dropped by local boy's 6th birthday party to help him celebrate. (Apache Junction Police Department)

