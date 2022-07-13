Advertise
Apache Junction officers stop by boy’s birthday party to help celebrate

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Apache Junction officers dropped by a child’s birthday party recently to help him celebrate.

Officer Tuohy & Officer Suennen dropped by for Justin’s sixth birthday after he invited them. Justin said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.


Two Apache Junction officers dropped by local boy's 6th birthday party to help him celebrate.(Apache Junction Police Department)

If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in your local community, click here to nominate them for our segment! Don’t forget to include pictures and/or video along with your nomination.

