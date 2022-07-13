Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret information

NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA software engineer accused of causing the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history has been convicted at a New York City retrial.

A jury reached the guilty verdict against Joshua Schulte on Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan.

Schulte chose to act as his own defense attorney, calling himself a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017.

A mistrial was declared at his original 2020 trial after jurors deadlocked on the most serious counts.

