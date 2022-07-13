FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Daily storm chances with above-average temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday will start off on a quiet but warm note, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Isolated to scattered storms are possible during the afternoon and evening, especially over higher terrain. The best chance for storms today shifts west of the Tucson Metro.

Gusty winds, localized heavy rain, and blowing dust are the primary threats with any storms that develop. High temperatures look to heat to 105° or above for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend with daily isolated storm chances. A greater surge of moisture looks to move in for the start of next week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 106°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 107°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 106°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 107°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 105°.

