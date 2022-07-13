Advertise
Golder Ranch Fire District gets grant to buy lifesaving extrication tools

By Carsyn Currier
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golder Ranch Fire District get new tools to help them and also keep you safer on the road. It’s thanks to a more than $33,000 grant from Firehouse Subs.

Golder Ranch FD Operations Chief Scott Robb said all three tools will reduce the time it takes for firefighters to get people out of their cars and to the hospital.

“What we try to shoot for is 60 minutes from the time we get the call to the time we get the patient at the hospital. That’s called the golden hour,” Robb said. “So the longer it takes to extricate a patient, the longer it cuts into that golden hour when we have a trauma or a vehicle accident. ... These tools are essential for the time it takes us to pull the patients out, get them in the helicopter and get them to the hospital.”

Robb said these tools can help save lives, especially since crashes on our roads are increasing. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, in 2020 there were more than 98,000 car crashes in Arizona. Nearly 1,000 of those resulted in deaths, that’s up 8% from 2019.

The official check will be presented to Golder Ranch firefighters Wednesday, July 13, at 10 a.m. at Firehouse Subs on River Road. You can also see those lifesaving tools in person and get a demonstration on how they work.

The tools will go on an engine that mainly responds to freeway crashes.

