Is Roe v Wade still the law in Pima County?

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County has come up in conversation about the abortion fiasco playing out in Arizona.

It appears Pima County filed an injunction to stop the 1901 Comstock law, which outlaws all abortions except to protect the life of the mother, in 1973 just prior to the US Supreme Courts decision upholding Roe v Wade.

That injunction has never been lifted meaning it’s still in effect some 50 years later.

The US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade two weeks ago turning the issue back to the states.

Arizona now has three competing laws. A 1901 Territorial law. A 15 week abortion ban passed by the state legislature and signed by the Governor in March. A “personhood law” passed by state lawmakers in 2021.

But now two of those laws are in question and the third won’t take effect until September 24, 2022.

And now that a federal court has enjoined HB 1457, the so called personhood law, it appears there’s nothing in the state to prevent access to abortion in Pima County until September.

Or at least that’s what some people believe although it’s not likely to be tested.

Planned Parenthood has decided not to provide any abortion services, including in Pima County, until the issue is cleared up.

“That is a question our elected officials, including the Attorney General the chief legal officer in our state still have not been able to answer,” said Brittany Fonteno, the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona. “What we’re not getting is clarity from the people whose responsibility it is to give us, the citizens of Arizona, a clarity of what our rights are.”

Fonteno says Planned Parenthood does not want to put its employees and patients at risk until there is clarity.

Fonteno also says the 1901 abortion law was actually an 1864 law and we should not be basing laws in the modern era on a law “that’s more than 150 years old.”

Meantime, a federal judge enjoined the “personhood law”, which says a fetus or embryo has all the rights of a person, and criminalizes and weaponizes abortion services.

“We see it as a first step for access to reproductive health care but we certainly know this is far from over, said Civia Tamarkin, President of the National Council of Jewish Women. “We are assessing future steps.”

As is Arizona State Attorney General Mark Brnovich who released this statement:

“Yesterday’s ruling was based on an interpretation of Arizona law that our office did not agree with, and we are carefully considering our next steps. Our focus remains on bringing clarity to the law for Arizonans.”

It was released by Brittni Thomason, a spokesperson for the Attorney General.

But it likely muddies the water even more rather than clarify it.

“This is ultimately something that will be sorted out in the courts and everybody is accessing their next moves and how to bring some clarity to all this confusion,” Tamarkin said.

