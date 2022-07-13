Man charged with burglary at Casa Grande synagogue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 24-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly burglarized a synagogue in Casa Grande a few weeks ago.

Casa Grande police arrested Kevin Helsel, a resident of the city, on Tuesday, July 11. He faces charges of burglary, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say a man burglarized a synagogue on East Eights Street. Officers reportedly used a surveillance photo and worked with several residents to identify him as Helsel.

Helsel’s case will be forwarded to Pinal County prosecutors for review.

