Motorcyclist seriously hurt in 2-vehicle crash near Tucson Marketplace

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near the Tucson Marketplace Wednesday, July 13.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of South Kino Parkway and East Duvall Vista.

Northbound Kino Parkway is expected to remain closed for an extended time, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Duvall Vista becomes East Tucson Marketplace Boulevard west of Kino Parkway.

No additional information was immediately available.

