Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in 2-vehicle crash near Tucson Marketplace

The crash happened Wednesday, July 13, at the intersection of South Kino Parkway and Duvall...
The crash happened Wednesday, July 13, at the intersection of South Kino Parkway and Duvall Vista.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near the Tucson Marketplace Wednesday, July 13.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of South Kino Parkway and East Duvall Vista.

Northbound Kino Parkway is expected to remain closed for an extended time, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Duvall Vista becomes East Tucson Marketplace Boulevard west of Kino Parkway.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect died while being taken into police custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.
Suspect dies during arrest in South Tucson
The Tucson Police Department said Lamontez Jackson was arrested after punching a Triple T...
Man arrested following fight, shooting at Tucson gas station
Charles Oden, 90, was found dead inside his vehicle in Yuma County late Monday night.
UPDATE: Missing Foothills man found dead in Yuma County
First probable case of monkeypox reported in Pima County
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-19 at kilometer marker 75...
UPDATE: Driver injured in I-19 crash in Sahuarita
Man dies in two-vehicle crash near Reid Park
The Tucson Police Department said Chase Aaron Ortiz, 25, was killed in this single-vehicle...
Man killed in crash near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson
Starting Friday, several improvement project closures will impact travel near downtown Phoenix,...
Section of I-10 closing this weekend for improvement project