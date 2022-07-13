Advertise
ADOT: I-19 closed in Sahuarita because of crash

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:25 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - I-19 is closed in both directions because of a crash in Sahuarita, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The northbound closure is at Sahuarita Road. The southbound closure is at Pima Mine Road. There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

Details are limited, but the crash at kilometer marker 75 involves a tractor-trailer. Injuries are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated when details become available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

