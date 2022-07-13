ADOT: I-19 closed in Sahuarita because of crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - I-19 is closed in both directions because of a crash in Sahuarita, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The northbound closure is at Sahuarita Road. The southbound closure is at Pima Mine Road. There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

Details are limited, but the crash at kilometer marker 75 involves a tractor-trailer. Injuries are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated when details become available.

