Off-duty Pima County deputy helps motorcyclist after crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department recently recognized a deputy who helped an inured motorcyclist on Sunday, July 10.

According to a news release, Deputy Matthew Horrigan was off-duty, driving his car near Speedway Boulevard and Craycroft Road, when he came across a motorcyclist who had been injured in a collision.

The motorcyclist had sustained a compound fracture to his leg and needed emergency care. Horrigan treated him at the scene by using his individual first aid kit until Tucson police and fire crews arrived.

