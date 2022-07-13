Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Off-duty Pima County deputy helps motorcyclist after crash

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department recently recognized a deputy who helped an inured motorcyclist on Sunday, July 10.

According to a news release, Deputy Matthew Horrigan was off-duty, driving his car near Speedway Boulevard and Craycroft Road, when he came across a motorcyclist who had been injured in a collision.

The motorcyclist had sustained a compound fracture to his leg and needed emergency care. Horrigan treated him at the scene by using his individual first aid kit until Tucson police and fire crews arrived.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect died while being taken into police custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.
Suspect dies during arrest in South Tucson
The Tucson Police Department said Chase Aaron Ortiz, 25, was killed in this single-vehicle...
Man killed in crash near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson
Charles Oden, 90, was found dead inside his vehicle in Yuma County late Monday night.
UPDATE: Missing Foothills man found dead in Yuma County
Man dies in two-vehicle crash near Reid Park
The Tucson Police Department said one person was taken into custody after a fight at the Triple...
One in custody following fight, possible shooting at Tucson gas station

Latest News

Kevin Helsel faces charges in the burglary of a Casa Grande synagogue.
Man charged with burglary at Casa Grande synagogue
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Is Roe v Wade still the law in Pima County?
Is Roe v Wade still the law in Pima County?
First lady Jill Biden waves as she speaks during a tour of a health facility, July 1, 2022, in...
Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir