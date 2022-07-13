PACC celebrating ‘Kitmas’ in July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Saturday, July 16 could be the cost wonderful time of the year for a kitten needing a home, the Pima Animal Care Center recently announced.

The PACC is hosting “Kitmas in July,” a kitten adoption event, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the multi-purpose room at the shelter located at 4000 North Silverbell Road.

All adoptable kittens at the event will have been spayed or neutered and their adoption fees will be waived. Currently, PACC is caring for hundreds of kittens, and hopes to find homes for as many as possible.

“Litters of new kittens usually come to the shelter n waves,” PACC Animal Services Director Monica Dangler was quoted as saying in a news release. “We saw a wave at the beginning of summer and now those litters are ready for adoption. We need t make sure we get them into loving homes to make room for the next wave.”

The PACC’s multi-purpose room will be decked-out for the occasion. There’s no word on whether Santa will be there, but small presents like toys, treats and canned food will be available with each adoption.

PACC has more than 800 cats in its shelter.

It is recommended adopters bring their own cat carrier. The shelter has a limited number of temporary carriers, but can’t guarantee one for each kitten.

Fore more information about animals up for adoption at PACC, click here . Adoption fees are waived for all adult animals at the shelter, though a $20 license fee may apply.

