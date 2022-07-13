Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash

Police say a pedestrian was injured late Tuesday, July 12, in a hit-and-run collision on...
Police say a pedestrian was injured late Tuesday, July 12, in a hit-and-run collision on westbound I-10 at the Milepost 258 on-ramp.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:41 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash late on Tuesday, July 12.

According to police, the crash happened at the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Milepost 258.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, but details about the injuries was not immediately available.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a gray Toyota Tundra.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect died while being taken into police custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.
Suspect dies during arrest in South Tucson
Charles Oden, 90, was found dead inside his vehicle in Yuma County late Monday night.
UPDATE: Missing Foothills man found dead in Yuma County
The Tucson Police Department said Lamontez Jackson was arrested after punching a Triple T...
Man arrested following fight, shooting at Tucson gas station
First probable case of monkeypox reported in Pima County
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in...
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.
Capitol rioter with Confederate flag gets 5 months in prison
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-19 at kilometer marker 75...
I-19 open again after crash in Sahuarita
The Tucson Police Department said Lamontez Jackson was arrested after punching a Triple T...
Man arrested following fight, shooting at Tucson gas station