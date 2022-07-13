Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash late on Tuesday, July 12.

According to police, the crash happened at the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Milepost 258.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, but details about the injuries was not immediately available.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a gray Toyota Tundra.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

