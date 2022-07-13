Advertise
Pima County Sheriff’s Department asks for help locating missing vulnerable adult

Victor Cortes
Victor Cortes(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:05 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult Wednesday, July 13.

Victor Cortes, 82, is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 210 pounds, with green eyes and gray hair. He was last seen on foot in the 2000 block of West Rudasill Road at about 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, July 12. He was wearing a blue button-up shirt and white pants.

Anyone with information about Cortes’ location is urged to call 911.

