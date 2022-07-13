Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man

If you see Oscar Valdez or his car, call 911 or the Phoenix Police Department.
If you see Oscar Valdez or his car, call 911 or the Phoenix Police Department.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Phoenix man.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Oscar Valdez's car a blue 2017 Nissan Versa like...
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Oscar Valdez's car a blue 2017 Nissan Versa like the one shown here might be in Marana, Arizona. Valdez's car bears Arizona license CAA1702.(KOLD News 13)

74-year-old Oscar Valdez was last seen in the area of Seventh Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, July 12. His car, a blue four-door 2017 Nissan Versa with Arizona plate CAA1702 could be in the Marana area, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Valdez was wearing a black and white checkered shirt with dark pants.

Anyone who sees Valdez is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect died while being taken into police custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.
Suspect dies during arrest in South Tucson
Charles Oden, 90, was found dead inside his vehicle in Yuma County late Monday night.
UPDATE: Missing Foothills man found dead in Yuma County
The Tucson Police Department said one person was taken into custody after a fight at the Triple...
One in custody following fight, possible shooting at Tucson gas station
First probable case of monkeypox reported in Pima County
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

'Kitmas' in July is set for next Saturday.
PACC celebrating ‘Kitmas’ in July
The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in...
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views
New PACC program matching people with their dream pet
First probable case of monkeypox reported in Pima County