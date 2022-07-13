Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Phoenix man.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Oscar Valdez's car a blue 2017 Nissan Versa like the one shown here might be in Marana, Arizona. Valdez's car bears Arizona license CAA1702. (KOLD News 13)

74-year-old Oscar Valdez was last seen in the area of Seventh Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, July 12. His car, a blue four-door 2017 Nissan Versa with Arizona plate CAA1702 could be in the Marana area, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Valdez was wearing a black and white checkered shirt with dark pants.

Anyone who sees Valdez is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department.

