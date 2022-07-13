Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Phoenix man.
74-year-old Oscar Valdez was last seen in the area of Seventh Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, July 12. His car, a blue four-door 2017 Nissan Versa with Arizona plate CAA1702 could be in the Marana area, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Valdez was wearing a black and white checkered shirt with dark pants.
Anyone who sees Valdez is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department.
