South Tucsonans Fight for Affordable Housing

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday night, south side residents brought their cry for help to the steps of Tucson City Hall.

Advocates say the affordable housing crisis is only getting worse, forcing families from their homes amid rapidly rising rent.

Organizers of the “Housing Justice & Dignity for All Tucson Barrios and the Unhoused- NO Gentrification” campaign say they have solutions, they just need support.

The coalition of nonprofits and groups brought the following demands to the Tucson City Council:

  • No Bus Rapid Transit through South Tucson and the south side unless there is a commitment to build large amounts of truly affordable housing at the bus stops. 
  • Create or preserve 200 housing units in South Tucson that current residents can afford by 2025 with funding from The City of Tucson, Pima County, and other community partners. No luxury, market rate, or so-called workforce housing. Do this by bringing housing units up to code and making/keeping them affordable. Also, offer low/no-interest loans for low-income folks to renovate/repair their homes. 
  • Rent control or rent stabilization. Enlist South Tucson, the City of Tucson, Pima County, the Tucson Association of Realtors, and many others to get the state of Arizona to allow local jurisdictions to implement rent control. 
  • Create one or more temporary camps for unhoused people. Part of our coalition adds that all camp sweeps be stopped.

KOLD News 13 reached out to Mayor Regina Romero’s Office ahead of the rally. A spokesperson provided the following response:

“Ensuring all Tucsonans have access to affordable housing is one of my top priorities, which is why we have made significant investments in keeping people in their homes. This includes more than $53 million in rental assistance funds for more than 9,800 households in both Tucson and South Tucson, and another $10 million to convert vacant hotels into transitional and shelter housing and providing other support services for those experiencing homelessness.

Unfortunately, the State Legislature has limited the policy tools we have at our disposal by passing laws that pre-empt local governments from passing tenant protections against egregious rent hikes, and inclusionary zoning policies that could dramatically increase the supply of affordable housing. The reality is that we are trying to address an extremely complex issue with one hand tied behind our back due pre-emptions by the State Legislature.”

