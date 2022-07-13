Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man who died in police custody in South Tucson was homicide suspect from Georgia

KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The man who died while being taken into custody in South Tucson earlier this week was a homicide suspect from Georgia.

According to the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, officers were called to the area of Sixth Avenue and 36th Street on Monday, July 11.

Investigators said Terrill Anton Jones fought with officers and had to be tased. Witnesses told KOLD that Jones had a medical emergency after he was handcuffed. He died despite life-saving efforts from officers.

Terrill Anton Jones, a homicide suspect from Georgia, died during his arrest in South Tucson on...
Terrill Anton Jones, a homicide suspect from Georgia, died during his arrest in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.(WGCL)

According to PRCIT, Jones had an active arrest warrant out of Smyrna, Georgia.

CBS 46 in Atlanta reported the warrant was for the fatal shooting of Michael Ezzard Jr. on May 16. Jones was facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and weapons violations.

The Smyrna Police Department said Jones and Ezzard got into an argument at a shopping center in northwest Atlanta and Jones shot him once before walking away.

Terrill Anton Jones was wanted for fatally shooting Michael Ezzard Jr. in Smyrna, Georgia, on May 11.

“This was definitely a targeted attack,” said SPD spokesperson Louis Defense III. “There were other people in the parking lot and it seemed that our perpetrator went right for our victim.”

After the shooting, the SPD warned that Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.

PRCIT was created in March 2022 to investigate officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths across southern Arizona.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Lamontez Jackson was arrested after punching a Triple T...
Man arrested following fight, shooting at Tucson gas station
Charles Oden, 90, was found dead inside his vehicle in Yuma County late Monday night.
UPDATE: Missing Foothills man found dead in Yuma County
First probable case of monkeypox reported in Pima County
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-19 at kilometer marker 75...
UPDATE: Driver injured in I-19 crash in Sahuarita

Latest News

Rescue workers clearing rubble of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential...
Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations
Pima County's "I voted" sticker now features three languages.
Pima County Recorder releases ‘I voted’ stickers with Spanish, Tohono O’odham language
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
LOOKING FOR WORK? These companies are hiring in southern Arizona
An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl.
Man charged with rape of Ohio girl, 10, who traveled for abortion