Celebrate National Ice Cream month with a new flavor from Blue Bell: Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream

Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream
Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream(Blue Bell)
By Blue Bell
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:19 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The following has been provided by Blue Bell:

Every day is a great day to enjoy ice cream! But, did you know July is National Ice Cream Month? An entire month dedicated to all things ice cream! To celebrate, Blue Bell is releasing a new flavor, Oatmeal Cream Pie.

Oatmeal Cream Pie is a delicious oatmeal-flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl.

“We have taken all of the best parts of an oatmeal cream pie and combined it with our ice cream,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “You immediately taste the sweetness of the brown sugar in the ice cream, but it is subtle. Once the vanilla icing swirl hits your taste buds, you know this is going to be good. The texture and taste of the soft oatmeal cookies tie it all together. It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form.”

Oatmeal Cream Pie is available in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last. Also new from Blue Bell this summer is Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream. The flavor is a delicious strawberry ice cream swirled with a refreshing lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon flavored flakes. Strawberry Lemonade is sold in half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.

“We are excited to have two new flavors in stores this month,” Lawhorn said. “Over the years we have introduced many innovative flavors that have become fan-favorites, like Moo-llennium Crunch, Bride’s Cake and Cookie Two Step. The delicious combinations are endless!”

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.

