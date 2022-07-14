Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Drug-sniffing K-9s alert police to 400 pounds of meth in man’s storage unit, officials say

Police said they found nearly 500 pounds of meth valued at more than $1 million in a storage unit rented by Kolby L. Kristiansen, 68. (Source: KMOV)
By Matt Woods and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A Missouri man has been indicted by a grand jury after authorities made the largest meth seizure in the St. Louis DEA division’s history.

Police said they found nearly 500 pounds of meth valued at more than $1 million in a storage unit rented by Kolby L. Kristiansen, 68.

Drug-sniffing K-9s alerted authorities to Kristiansen’s storage unit on June 29. A federal search warrant was then executed on July 1 at the storage unit. Authorities found three plastic containers containing suspected methamphetamine, charging documents say.

The containers weighed a total of 476 pounds, including the suspected meth and packaging materials.

Kristiansen was charged with possession of meth with the intent to sell.

Michael A. Davis, special agent in charge of DEA’s St. Louis Division, said in a press release the seized drugs are valued at more than $1 million. That makes it the largest meth seizure in the St. Louis DEA division’s history.

Kristiansen was recently released from federal prison after serving time for similar charges back in 2014. A mugshot of Kristiansen was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-19 at kilometer marker 75...
UPDATE: Driver injured in I-19 crash in Sahuarita
The Tucson Police Department said Lamontez Jackson was arrested after punching a Triple T...
Man arrested following fight, shooting at Tucson gas station
The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
A suspect died while being taken into police custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.
Man who died in police custody in South Tucson was homicide suspect from Georgia
The crash happened Wednesday, July 13, at the intersection of South Kino Parkway and Duvall...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in 2-vehicle crash near Tucson Marketplace

Latest News

Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
A hidden Van Gogh painting is found inside another Van Gogh painting. (CNN, NATIONAL GALLERIES...
X-ray reveals secret Van Gogh painting
Legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant
Mississippi legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are pregnant