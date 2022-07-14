FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Daily storm chances with above-average temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Isolated to scattered storms are possible during the afternoon and evening, especially over higher terrain. Gusty winds, localized heavy rain, and blowing dust are the primary threats with any storms that develop.

High temperatures will heat to 105° or above for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend with daily isolated storm chances. A greater surge of moisture moves in for the start of next week, cooling our high temperatures back down near normal.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of storms. High near 106°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 107°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 107°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 106°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of storms. High near 102°.

