Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Kohl’s and Target are offering back-to-school discounts for educators and school staff

Educators can get discounts on their back-to-school shopping as a "thank you" for their hard...
Educators can get discounts on their back-to-school shopping as a "thank you" for their hard work.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kohl’s and Target are offering discounts for educators and school staff as teachers prepare to get back in the classroom for the upcoming school year.

Kohl’s is offering a 25% discount from July 15 through July 17 to recognize school employees for all their hard work.

Any K-12 teachers, daycare/early learning educators, post-secondary educators and school staff can show a valid school ID to take advantage of the discounts.

Target is also offering discounts and is extending its Teacher Prep Event to run July 17-Sept. 10 this year.

Teachers will have the opportunity to save 15% on school supplies and more.

Target said all K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical schoolteachers with valid identification are eligible.

The retailer has also increased its Target Circle offer to 20% for college students as they get ready for the fall semester.

“From supplies and stylish apparel to snacks and the latest electronics, guests can count on Target to make the most of their budgets, with thousands of items under $10,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-19 at kilometer marker 75...
UPDATE: Driver injured in I-19 crash in Sahuarita
The Tucson Police Department said Lamontez Jackson was arrested after punching a Triple T...
Man arrested following fight, shooting at Tucson gas station
The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
A suspect died while being taken into police custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.
Man who died in police custody in South Tucson was homicide suspect from Georgia
The crash happened Wednesday, July 13, at the intersection of South Kino Parkway and Duvall...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in 2-vehicle crash near Tucson Marketplace

Latest News

Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
A hidden Van Gogh painting is found inside another Van Gogh painting. (CNN, NATIONAL GALLERIES...
X-ray reveals secret Van Gogh painting
Legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant
Mississippi legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are pregnant
The DEA seized around 400 pounds of meth from a storage facility, the largest meth bust in the...
Drug-sniffing K-9s alert police to 400 pounds of meth in man’s storage unit, officials say