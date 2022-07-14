Advertise
Preparations underway at county schools ahead of first day

Back-to-school preparations
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Schools across Pima County are making last-minute preparations before students head back to school.

Pima County Superintendent of Schools Dustin Williams said safety, COVID-19 and teacher retention are big topics they’re focusing on.

Not having enough teachers is a huge concern nationwide. In Arizona, more than 2,000 teachers are needed and Pima County is definitely feeling the burden.

“The big thing is feeling those places, those champions in the room that are working with your kids, and it’s all positions needed across the board,” Williams said. “We’ve been feverishly hiring teachers, custodians, cafeteria staff, and bus drivers but we still have a long road to go down. It’s going to take a long time to fill those vacancies, especially with the amount of money you get paid for the job.”

Nationwide schools are hiring long-term substitutes or college students who have yet to get their degree just to fill that need before school starts.

He says the county has been working on retention strategies all summer long to make sure those bus drivers and teachers they do have stay.

Safety is another big concern. Williams says the county has been proactive and has done plenty of active shooter drills.

“When it comes to safety, this is an absolutely fantastic community. Pima County has been ahead of the curve. We’ve had active shooter training. We’ve had trainings with the Sheriff’s Department. Groups have come out to talk about bleed strategies. Big topics but you got to have them in today’s world,” Williams said.

Williams said schools are working closely with the health department to make sure they do everything they can to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep students in the classroom. He says he’s worried about a spike in those first few weeks of school. Daily case counts and contact tracing will be used to make decisions moving forward.

A reminder to parents, if your child is sick make sure they stay home.

