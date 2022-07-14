Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson food banks, businesses feeling pinch from rise in inflation

KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring
By Mary Coleman
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There appears to be no relief from rising prices as a new report shows inflation is at its highest level in four decades.

The latest number shows consumer prices soared 9.1% compared with this time last year.

According to Moody’s, the average U.S. family is spending nearly $500 a month more for the same goods and services since last year. And Tucsonans are among those feeling the pinch from higher prices.

“We’re starting to get a little more nervous I think at this time of year. We just ended our fiscal year, we’re starting a new one. Inflation is really rising a lot so we’re not quite sure how that’ll impact people’s generosity,” says Tom McKinney, CEO of Interfaith Community Services.

And it’s the sad reality for so many others as inflation hits a new record high. McKinney says their food bank is up 50% in demand over last year, and inflation has been anything but helpful in their mission to help feed families in Pima County.

“A lot of times people would come for food, or they’d come for electrical assistance or rental assistance. Well now they’re coming for all because the food isn’t compensating for the gas that they have to pay, so that they can go to work if they’re working right now,” says McCkinney.

Pat Damiani and his wife own a vacation rental. It was busy their first year and a half, but the last two months have brought a significant blow to business. And it’s not happening for lack of trying to remain a top-rated property.

“We actually haven’t had a booking in here since the first of June and our next one right now that’s scheduled will be towards the end of this month so we’ve gone almost two months without any bookings at all. We’ve even reduced our rates, they’re lower than they were last year...offering some specials to try to get people to come, but it just seems like I think people seem to be reluctant to travel and spend money right now,” says Damiani.

So, what’s next? For ICS the hope is the community can help keep the food bank fully stocked.

“We’re having to spend more money on buying food for people because of the increase. Typically we were able to rely on just donations and the support of the community food bank, but now we’re finding ourselves spending some of the cash to bring food in that’s nutritional and helpful for a family.”

The Damiani family is staying optimistic for the future.

“We’re looking forward to the fall coming back and hopefully things will get a little busier then too.”

ICS is always looking for donations and volunteers to help with their mission. Click here for information.

For more information on booking with the Damiani family, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect died while being taken into police custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.
Suspect dies during arrest in South Tucson
The Tucson Police Department said Lamontez Jackson was arrested after punching a Triple T...
Man arrested following fight, shooting at Tucson gas station
Charles Oden, 90, was found dead inside his vehicle in Yuma County late Monday night.
UPDATE: Missing Foothills man found dead in Yuma County
First probable case of monkeypox reported in Pima County
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-19 at kilometer marker 75...
UPDATE: Driver injured in I-19 crash in Sahuarita

Latest News

An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl.
Man charged with rape of Ohio girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
Pima County's "I voted" sticker now features three languages.
Pima County Recorder releases ‘I voted’ stickers with Spanish, Tohono O’odham language
Tucson food banks, businesses feeling pinch from rise in inflation
Tucson food banks, businesses feeling pinch from rise in inflation
President Joe Biden made remarks on the American relationship with Israel upon his arrival in...
Biden delivers tough talk on Iran as he opens Mideast visit