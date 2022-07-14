Tucson food banks, businesses feeling pinch from rise in inflation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There appears to be no relief from rising prices as a new report shows inflation is at its highest level in four decades.

The latest number shows consumer prices soared 9.1% compared with this time last year.

According to Moody’s, the average U.S. family is spending nearly $500 a month more for the same goods and services since last year. And Tucsonans are among those feeling the pinch from higher prices.

“We’re starting to get a little more nervous I think at this time of year. We just ended our fiscal year, we’re starting a new one. Inflation is really rising a lot so we’re not quite sure how that’ll impact people’s generosity,” says Tom McKinney, CEO of Interfaith Community Services.

And it’s the sad reality for so many others as inflation hits a new record high. McKinney says their food bank is up 50% in demand over last year, and inflation has been anything but helpful in their mission to help feed families in Pima County.

“A lot of times people would come for food, or they’d come for electrical assistance or rental assistance. Well now they’re coming for all because the food isn’t compensating for the gas that they have to pay, so that they can go to work if they’re working right now,” says McCkinney.

Pat Damiani and his wife own a vacation rental. It was busy their first year and a half, but the last two months have brought a significant blow to business. And it’s not happening for lack of trying to remain a top-rated property.

“We actually haven’t had a booking in here since the first of June and our next one right now that’s scheduled will be towards the end of this month so we’ve gone almost two months without any bookings at all. We’ve even reduced our rates, they’re lower than they were last year...offering some specials to try to get people to come, but it just seems like I think people seem to be reluctant to travel and spend money right now,” says Damiani.

So, what’s next? For ICS the hope is the community can help keep the food bank fully stocked.

“We’re having to spend more money on buying food for people because of the increase. Typically we were able to rely on just donations and the support of the community food bank, but now we’re finding ourselves spending some of the cash to bring food in that’s nutritional and helpful for a family.”

The Damiani family is staying optimistic for the future.

“We’re looking forward to the fall coming back and hopefully things will get a little busier then too.”

