Tucson police investigating April homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was reportedly killed in April.

According to a news release, officers got a 911 call on April 27 about an unresponsive man lying in the front yard of a condemned house in the 4000 block of South Belmar Avenue.

Officers arrived at 9 p.m. and found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Pima County Medical Examiner determined the man had signs of trauma.

The victim was identified at 55-year-old Ronald Bonillas.

Detectives believe some people in the area may have witnessed the homicide and ask anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

