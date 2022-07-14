Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson USD Governing Board proposes changes to public comment during meetings

(Tucson Unified School District)
By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified Governing Board proposed a change in how it wants to conduct calls to the audience.

It’s a topic tackled during a board meeting on Tuesday, July 12.

The board voted 4-1 to move the proposal forward for public review and comments.

Experts said more parents nationwide are voicing their opinions and it’s understandable why boards might change policies, but that opens the door to more scrutiny if not handled properly.

It’s a chance for parents, staff, and students to be heard by board members.

It can at times be controversial, lively and heated.

The proposal includes managing speaker time.

Now the board wants the option to shorten the time of individual speakers to allow more to be heard.

“So anytime that that’s limited, it could see that might put some pressure on constituents. They don’t like that,” said Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams, who we asked to provide insight into constituents’ rights.

“But at the same time, these schools have got to get the policies and procedures and all that day-to-day business done at those meetings. There’s a fine line in between there of how you balance that,” he said.

The biggest proposed policy change is the order of speakers.

Comments related to agenda items would be given priority.

“That’s going to be the challenge here,” Williams said, “How does everybody’s voice get heard?”

It’s a concern brought up by board member Sadie Shaw, the only one to vote against the new proposal.

Tucson Education Association President Margaret Chaney agrees with Shaw’s concern and doesn’t like the new proposal either.

“I don’t envy their position right now. I think things are fine the way they are,” she said.

Both Williams and Cheney said transparency is key and steps should be taken to ensure no one is left out.

“I think the vetting process of how you pick and who gets to go. That needs to be really transparent. There needs to be some mechanism that says ‘hey, we had 45 or however many people that wanted to speak. We only got to speak to 30 tonight’ or so forth,” Williams said.

Cheney suggests listing the speakers and topics before the board meetings.

“These are the calls to the audience on whichever agenda items and then these are call to the audience on items that are not on the agenda. And that way, everybody gets their voice out,” she said.

The board is also looking into grouping speakers addressing the same topic.

The board will post the proposal for public comment, but hasn’t said when.

We asked and we’ll get you that information once we receive it.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-19 at kilometer marker 75...
UPDATE: Driver injured in I-19 crash in Sahuarita
The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
The Tucson Police Department said Lamontez Jackson was arrested after punching a Triple T...
Man arrested following fight, shooting at Tucson gas station
A suspect died while being taken into police custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.
Man who died in police custody in South Tucson was homicide suspect from Georgia
The crash happened Wednesday, July 13, at the intersection of South Kino Parkway and Duvall...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after 2-vehicle crash near Tucson Marketplace

Latest News

A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
LOOKING FOR WORK? These companies are hiring in southern Arizona
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
Congress honors last WWII Medal of Honor recipient with rare salute
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Character witnesses testify in support of WNBA’s Griner
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks in this file photo. A judge denied Bannon's...
Judge again denies Steve Bannon bid to delay his trial next week