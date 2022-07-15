87-year-old man missing from Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for an 87-year-old man who was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, July 14.

Authorities say Jose Yescas was last seen around noon near the intersection of North Oracle Road and West Prince Road, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Yescas is described as 5′3″ and 110 pounds.

Anyone who sees Yescas is asked to call 911.

