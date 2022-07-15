Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

87-year-old man missing from Tucson

Jose Yescas
Jose Yescas(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:21 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for an 87-year-old man who was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, July 14.

Authorities say Jose Yescas was last seen around noon near the intersection of North Oracle Road and West Prince Road, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Yescas is described as 5′3″ and 110 pounds.

Anyone who sees Yescas is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tucson Police Department, 51-year-old Justin Schultz Cetas was pronounced dead...
UPDATE: Tucson doctor killed in two-vehicle crash on Kino Parkway
A suspect died while being taken into police custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.
Man who died in police custody in South Tucson was homicide suspect from Georgia
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-19 at kilometer marker 75...
UPDATE: Driver injured in I-19 crash in Sahuarita
The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
The Tucson Police Department said Lamontez Jackson was arrested after punching a Triple T...
Man arrested following fight, shooting at Tucson gas station

Latest News

According to the Tucson Police Department, 51-year-old Justin Schultz Cetas was pronounced dead...
UPDATE: Tucson doctor killed in two-vehicle crash on Kino Parkway
Larissa Ann McGuire, 30, was arrested on child endangerment charges.
Mother arrested after 2-year-old son overdoses in Buckeye motel room
A exhibit showing an U.S. Secret Service intelligence report is displayed, as the House select...
Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages
A volunteer fills up a vehicle with food boxes at the St. Mary's Food Bank Wednesday, June 29,...
Long lines are back at food banks in Arizona, other states as inflation hits high