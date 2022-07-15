Advertise
Ajo Way closed between S. Freedom Drive, S. Holiday Isle Boulevard because of police activity

Tucson Police Department said in a tweet Friday morning, July 15, that officers are “working an...
Tucson Police Department said in a tweet Friday morning, July 15, that officers are "working an incident" in the 1500 block of West Ajo Way.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:01 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - West Ajo Way is closed between South Freedom Drive and South Holiday Isle Boulevard because of police activity in the area.

The Tucson Police Department said in a tweet Friday morning, July 15, that officers are “working an incident” in the 1500 block of West Ajo Way.

Drivers should avoid the area.

KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene.

This story will be updated as details become available.

