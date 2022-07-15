Be careful driving in school zones as students head back to class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As more students head back to school in the coming weeks, it’s important to be careful while driving in speed zones.

It’s something many drivers haven’t had to worry about in a while. If drivers don’t follow the law, it could cost them more than $250.

So here are some things to remember:

Slow down to 15 mph at the first sight of a school zone sign.

There is no passing allowed in a school zone.

If people are in the crosswalk - you need to stop until they are completely off the street and back on the sidewalk.

Parents - make sure you’re dropping off your students in a safe spot.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Marissa Hernandez said they’ll be on the lookout the next few weeks.

“Both our traffic unit and motor deputies will be doing increased enforcement at the school zones, looking out for those violations. People that are speeding, changing lanes in the school zones, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt,” Hernandez said.

If you are driving near a school bus, there are some laws to remember, too.

It could cost you $250 if you pass a bus at certain times.

If the bus stop sign is out and there’s a median dividing the roadway, you need to stop if you’re following the bus, but you don’t need to stop if you’re on the other side of the median.

If there’s no median dividing the road, everyone in both lanes needs to stop for a bus that has its stop sign out.

Make sure you stay stopped until the students get off the bus and the stop sign is put back in.

Hernandez said distracted driving near buses or in school zones will also result in hefty fines, so put away your phones.

