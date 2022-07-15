Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill

Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic...
Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:53 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations, a Democrat briefed on the conversations said late Thursday, upending party leaders’ hopes for a more sweeping package and leaving the measure’s future unclear.

The official said Manchin, D-W.Va., who derailed his party’s far bigger and wider-ranging social and environment package last December, has told Schumer he will only support a package limited to curbing pharmaceutical prices and extending federal subsidies for buying health care coverage.

The official was not authorized to discuss the negotiations publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tucson Police Department, 51-year-old Justin Schultz Cetas was pronounced dead...
UPDATE: Tucson doctor killed in two-vehicle crash on Kino Parkway
A suspect died while being taken into police custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.
Man who died in police custody in South Tucson was homicide suspect from Georgia
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-19 at kilometer marker 75...
UPDATE: Driver injured in I-19 crash in Sahuarita
The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
The Tucson Police Department said Lamontez Jackson was arrested after punching a Triple T...
Man arrested following fight, shooting at Tucson gas station

Latest News

Barbie is releasing a new doll modeled after conservationist Jane Goodall.
Inspiring women: Conservationist Jane Goodall gets Barbie made from 99% recycled plastics
A exhibit showing an U.S. Secret Service intelligence report is displayed, as the House select...
Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages
Police say a Kentucky man riding a tractor led officers on a chase through a golf course before...
VIDEO: Man riding tractor leads police on chase through golf course
John Bone is a retired airline pilot and flight instructor from Apalachicola. Right now, he’s...
Florida pilot goes overseas to help Ukrainian refugees