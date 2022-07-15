FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hot weekend ahead with isolated storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday is starting off on a dry but humid note! Clouds will build again during the heat of the day with the chance for isolated to scattered storms for the afternoon and evening. Best storm chance Friday will be over Pima, Pinal, and Santa Cruz Counties. Gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning, and localized heavy rain are threats with any storms that develop.

A similar forecast takes us through the weekend, with highs just a few degrees shy of daily records (110° to 111°) and the chance for isolated storms. An increase in monsoon activity is possible next workweek with highs falling back down near climate normals (100° in Tucson).

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 107°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 108°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 107°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of storms. High near 103°.

TUESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. High near 101°.

