Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hot weekend ahead with isolated storms

Tucson's 3-Day Forecast
Tucson's 3-Day Forecast(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday is starting off on a dry but humid note! Clouds will build again during the heat of the day with the chance for isolated to scattered storms for the afternoon and evening. Best storm chance Friday will be over Pima, Pinal, and Santa Cruz Counties. Gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning, and localized heavy rain are threats with any storms that develop.

A similar forecast takes us through the weekend, with highs just a few degrees shy of daily records (110° to 111°) and the chance for isolated storms. An increase in monsoon activity is possible next workweek with highs falling back down near climate normals (100° in Tucson).

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 107°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 108°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 107°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of storms. High near 103°.

TUESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. High near 101°.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tucson Police Department, 51-year-old Justin Schultz Cetas was pronounced dead...
UPDATE: Tucson doctor killed in two-vehicle crash on Kino Parkway
Victor Cortes
UPDATE: Missing Pima County man found dead less than a mile from home
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
A suspect died while being taken into police custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.
Man who died in police custody in South Tucson was homicide suspect from Georgia
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JULY 14, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Daily storm chances with above-average temperatures
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JULY 14, 2022
KOLD News 10-10:30 p.m. recurring - clipped version
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JULY 14, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JULY 14, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JULY 14, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JULY 14, 2022