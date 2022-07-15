Advertise
Former President Trump’s rally in Arizona postponed until next week

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff...
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor, and republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (TV3/CBS 5) — Former President Donald Trump has postponed a rally originally planned for this Saturday in Prescott Valley.

Friday morning, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake shared the news on Twitter, with a screenshot from Trump on another social media site that says the rally will now happen next Friday, July 22. The postponement comes after Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, died on Thursday in New York City at the age of 73.

Additional details about next Friday’s rally are pending. For the original event planned for Saturday, Trump was expected to deliver speeches of support for Lake, U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters and others at the Findlay Toyota Center.

