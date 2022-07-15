Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Gourmet Girls Broccoli Salad

Broccoli salad by Gourmet Girls(Gourmet Girls)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is the recipe for Gourmet Girls’ broccoli salad.

Ingredients for the dressing include:

  • Six tablespoons of mayonnaise
  • 1.5 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar
  • Half a tablespoon of honey
  • A quarter teaspoon of salt and pepper

Salad ingredients include:

  • Three cups of broccoli pieces, chopped into bite-sized pieces
  • A third of a cup of bacon bits
  • A quarter cup of shredded cheddar cheese
  • Three tablespoons of sunflower seeds
  • Two tablespoons of finely chopped red onion
  • A quarter cup of raisins or dried cranberries (optional)

In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients and set them aside. In a large bowl, add the broccoli florets, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds and red onion and then pour the dressing on top and mix well. Keep in the fridge until serving.

