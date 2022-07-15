TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is the recipe for Gourmet Girls’ broccoli salad.

Ingredients for the dressing include:

Six tablespoons of mayonnaise

1.5 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

Half a tablespoon of honey

A quarter teaspoon of salt and pepper

Salad ingredients include:

Three cups of broccoli pieces, chopped into bite-sized pieces

A third of a cup of bacon bits

A quarter cup of shredded cheddar cheese

Three tablespoons of sunflower seeds

Two tablespoons of finely chopped red onion

A quarter cup of raisins or dried cranberries (optional)

In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients and set them aside. In a large bowl, add the broccoli florets, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds and red onion and then pour the dressing on top and mix well. Keep in the fridge until serving.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.