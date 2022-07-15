Advertise
Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans

FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said Friday.

The terms of the settlements reached between each of the women and the Texans are confidential, said attorney Tony Buzbee.

While only one of the women had filed a lawsuit against the team, the others had also intended to make legal claims against the Texans before the settlements were reached, Buzbee said.

In separate lawsuits, 24 women accused Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments while he played for the Texans. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. Last month, Buzbee announced 20 of those 24 lawsuits have been settled.

Watson, who has since been traded to the Cleveland Browns, has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name. Watson is facing possible discipline from the NFL over the allegations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

