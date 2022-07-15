Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Mom was asleep when 3-year-old girl drowned in backyard pool, Surprise police say

The family told investigators that safeguards were usually in place to keep the girl from...
The family told investigators that safeguards were usually in place to keep the girl from accessing the backyard and pool, but that not all were in place on the day of the accident.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released new information about the 3-year-old girl who drowned in a backyard pool in Surprise earlier this week.

On Tuesday, someone called 911 to report that the toddler had been found in the pool at a home near Reems and Greenway roads and wasn’t breathing. She was rushed to an area hospital and pronounced dead soon after. Police said at the time it was possible she had been in the pool for up to three hours.

PREVIOUS STORY: Toddler found in Surprise pool has died; may have been in water for hours

On Friday, police released new details on the investigation into the child’s death. The girl and her mother were the only ones home at the time, and they typically take a nap together during the day. Police say the mother did fall asleep, and the toddler went to the backyard. Another adult family member returned home at some point later and found her in the pool.

The family told investigators that safeguards were usually in place to keep the girl from accessing the backyard and pool, but that not all were in place on the day of the accident. Police will turn the case over to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review, which is typical in these situations.

TRENDING: Mother arrested after 2-year-old son overdoses in Buckeye motel room

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tucson Police Department, 51-year-old Justin Schultz Cetas was pronounced dead...
UPDATE: Tucson doctor killed in two-vehicle crash on Kino Parkway
Victor Cortes
UPDATE: Missing Pima County man found dead less than a mile from home
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
A suspect died while being taken into police custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.
UPDATE: Authorities reveal new details about incident leading up to in-custody death of man in South Tucson
Larissa Ann McGuire, 30, was arrested on child endangerment charges.
Mother arrested after 2-year-old son overdoses in Buckeye motel room

Latest News

FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans
In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,...
Biden seeks Saudi reset with 3-hour crown prince meeting
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona