Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

New 3-digit suicide, self-harm hotline 988 launches on Saturday

Three numbers make up a number that could save thousands of lives. On Saturday, a brand new suicide hotline number is launching tomorrow at 9-8-8.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three numbers could help save thousands of lives and on Saturday, a brand-new suicide hotline number is launching: 988.

Ben Smith, CEO and founder of Gnosis IQ in Chandler, says that there will be many benefits to having such a shortened number for people to call to get help. “The pandemic did play a toll on people,” Smith said. “One of the benefits of switching to a three-digit number is that it’s easy to remember. Everyone remembers 911; 988 is something that we need to ingrain in everyone’s head because at some level, someone is dealing with or knows someone that’s dealing with some turmoil that they’ll need help with.”

RELATED: Universal suicide hotline rolls out this week

Smith says that the people you can expect to listen to you on the other side of the phone are well-trained individuals who are ready to hear whatever you need to get off of your chest.

“A lot of people, sometimes they’ll listen to what’s going on and they’ll try to solve the problem,” he said. “That’s not always what’s needed. Police aren’t psychologists, they’re not trained to handle suicide and emotional distress.”

TRENDING: Sister of Glendale man set on fire at bus stop: ‘It’s something so evil’

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tucson Police Department, 51-year-old Justin Schultz Cetas was pronounced dead...
UPDATE: Tucson doctor killed in two-vehicle crash on Kino Parkway
Victor Cortes
UPDATE: Missing Pima County man found dead less than a mile from home
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
A suspect died while being taken into police custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.
UPDATE: Authorities reveal new details about incident leading up to in-custody death of man in South Tucson
Larissa Ann McGuire, 30, was arrested on child endangerment charges.
Mother arrested after 2-year-old son overdoses in Buckeye motel room

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff...
Former President Trump’s rally in Arizona postponed until next week
The Elections Office is looking for individuals to mail in their ballots by the 26th and to...
Planning to vote early? Get your ballot in the mail by the 26th
South Dakota has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation. Some lawmakers think...
Special session on abortion "highly unlikely"
GOP Senate candidates Michael McGuire, Blake Masters and Jim Lamon went head-to-head during the...
Three Arizona GOP Senate candidates face off in heated television debate
Arizona GOP Senate candidates go head-to-head during debate
Arizona GOP Senate candidates go head-to-head during debate