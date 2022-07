TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say human remains were found south of Three Points, near Arizona Highway 286, on Friday, July 15.

According to Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies said the remains were located near Milepost 34 on the highway.

Search and rescue deputies recovered the remains.

Nothing suspicious was noted, deputies said.

