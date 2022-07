TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person is seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s west side on Thursday, July 14.

Authorities say the collision happened on West Grant Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid traveling west on Grant Road from North Freeway Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.