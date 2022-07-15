Advertise
Phoenix-area air conditioning companies warn same-day repairs may not be possible

With air conditioning units running nearly 24/7, repair companies in the Phoenix area having trouble keeping up with the calls.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The extreme heat across the Phoenix area is putting a serious strain on air conditioning repair companies. Numerous calls have been coming in from desperate homeowners whose air conditioning units are not cooling properly or have stopped working altogether. Jay Kline is the general manager with Penguin Air, Plumbing and Electrical. Kline said their goal is to get to every emergency call the same day, but it’s not always possible. “We do our best to get out as soon as we can and prioritize customers,” said Kline. “Of course, if they are health issues or have young babies and that kind of stuff, we make them a priority to get on the schedule and get bumped up.”

One of the challenges customers face right now is if they have a warranty with a certain company, and that company can’t come out right way to fix their air conditioning unit. Homeowners are forced to decide whether to go with a different repair service that’s available right away and pay out of pocket or deal with no air conditioning for a few days.

According to Kline, it’s a good idea to have your air conditioning unit checked out ahead of time to avoid any emergencies during the hot summer months. He also suggests doing your homework on the air conditioning repair business you’re looking to hire. Check out their rating with the Better Business Bureau of Arizona https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-the-pacific-southwest and ask for referrals.

