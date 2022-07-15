Police shoot at, use bean bags to take armed man into custody at Phoenix Red Roof Inn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is in custody after pointing a gun at officers who then fired at him inside a north Phoenix Red Roof Inn on Friday afternoon. According to Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix Police Department, around 11:30 a.m., officers received a call about an aggravated assault from a security guard near 27th Avenue and Bell Road. The security guard told police he recognized a man walking through who was previously caught trespassing. Cole says the security guard got into his car when he noticed the man was armed. He told police the man walked by and pointed a gun at him.

The man continued walking and ran into an acquaintance. Cole says the man and the other person got into an argument, and that’s when the suspect pistol whipped his acquaintance. The armed man then ran toward the Red Roof Inn.

Officers arrived and searched the hotel and found the man, attempting to use rubber bullets on him. Cole says the rubber bullets didn’t work, and the man kept walking through the hotel. Police found the man again and as he pointed a gun at officers, officers shot at the man, Cole said. The man took off and hid in a laundry room. Officers found him and used beanbags to take him into custody. Cole added the man did not shoot at the officers.

Cole says the man was taken to the hospital but should be OK. His name has not been released. No officers were hurt during the shooting. This is the 37th officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2022 and the 56th in Arizona so far this year.

